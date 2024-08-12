Landmark Property Development Company standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.77% to Rs 0.41 crore

Net profit of Landmark Property Development Company declined 66.67% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 12.77% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.410.47-9.7631.910.080.240.080.240.060.18