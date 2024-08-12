Landmark Property Development Company standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.77% to Rs 0.41 croreNet profit of Landmark Property Development Company declined 66.67% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 12.77% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.410.47 -13 OPM %-9.7631.91 -PBDT0.080.24 -67 PBT0.080.24 -67 NP0.060.18 -67
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content