Avadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit declines 60.80% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.80% to Rs 707.99 croreNet profit of Avadh Sugar & Energy declined 60.80% to Rs 8.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.80% to Rs 707.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 682.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales707.99682.05 4 OPM %8.0810.68 -PBDT27.8147.23 -41 PBT13.5334.10 -60 NP8.6922.17 -61
