Avadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit declines 60.80% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Avadh Sugar & Energy declined 60.80% to Rs 8.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.80% to Rs 707.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 682.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.707.99682.058.0810.6827.8147.2313.5334.108.6922.17