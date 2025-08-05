Anand Rayons standalone net profit rises 126.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.02% to Rs 75.95 croreNet profit of Anand Rayons rose 126.92% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.02% to Rs 75.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 70.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales75.9570.31 8 OPM %1.501.31 -PBDT1.270.58 119 PBT1.180.52 127 NP1.180.52 127
