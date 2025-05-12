Monday, May 12, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anant Raj Ltd Spurts 5.51%, BSE Realty index Rises 4.47%

Anant Raj Ltd Spurts 5.51%, BSE Realty index Rises 4.47%

Image

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Anant Raj Ltd has added 2.99% over last one month compared to 9.18% gain in BSE Realty index and 8.08% rise in the SENSEX

Anant Raj Ltd rose 5.51% today to trade at Rs 452.25. The BSE Realty index is up 4.47% to quote at 6680.06. The index is up 9.18 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, DLF Ltd increased 5.38% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd added 5.28% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 8.74 % over last one year compared to the 11.79% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Anant Raj Ltd has added 2.99% over last one month compared to 9.18% gain in BSE Realty index and 8.08% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 14751 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.57 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 947.25 on 08 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 318.6 on 04 Jun 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Adani Power secures 1500 MW thermal power supply deal with UPPCL

Adani Power secures 1500 MW thermal power supply deal with UPPCL

Reliance NU Energies successfully bids for SJVN's integrated solar & BESS project

Reliance NU Energies successfully bids for SJVN's integrated solar & BESS project

GE Shipping Q4 PAT tanks 60% YoY to Rs 363 cr; declares dividend of Rs 5.40/sh

GE Shipping Q4 PAT tanks 60% YoY to Rs 363 cr; declares dividend of Rs 5.40/sh

Shares poised to roar as guns fall silent at the border

Shares poised to roar as guns fall silent at the border

Shree Vasu Logistics standalone net profit rises 450.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Shree Vasu Logistics standalone net profit rises 450.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySMBC Yes Bank DealDelhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon