Andhra Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.59 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 3:06 PM IST
Sales rise 380.23% to Rs 63.39 crore
Net Loss of Andhra Cements reported to Rs 23.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 24.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 380.23% to Rs 63.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales63.3913.20 380 OPM %-8.49-83.11 -PBDT-18.86-24.75 24 PBT-36.08-37.62 4 NP-23.59-24.66 4
First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

