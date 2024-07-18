Andhra Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.59 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 380.23% to Rs 63.39 crore

Net Loss of Andhra Cements reported to Rs 23.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 24.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 380.23% to Rs 63.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.63.3913.20-8.49-83.11-18.86-24.75-36.08-37.62-23.59-24.66