Menon Bearings consolidated net profit declines 14.92% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Menon Bearings declined 14.92% to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.04% to Rs 57.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 54.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.