Menon Bearings consolidated net profit declines 14.92% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.04% to Rs 57.69 croreNet profit of Menon Bearings declined 14.92% to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.04% to Rs 57.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 54.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales57.6954.92 5 OPM %19.7122.52 -PBDT10.4911.79 -11 PBT8.239.71 -15 NP6.167.24 -15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content