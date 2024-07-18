Sellwin Traders consolidated net profit rises 105.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 65.90% to Rs 16.64 crore

Net profit of Sellwin Traders rose 105.88% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 65.90% to Rs 16.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.