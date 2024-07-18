Sellwin Traders consolidated net profit rises 105.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 65.90% to Rs 16.64 croreNet profit of Sellwin Traders rose 105.88% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 65.90% to Rs 16.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales16.6410.03 66 OPM %5.354.59 -PBDT0.890.46 93 PBT0.890.46 93 NP0.700.34 106
