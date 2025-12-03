Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation standalone net profit declines 61.39% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Sales rise 9.71% to Rs 3598.12 croreNet profit of Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation declined 61.39% to Rs 15.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 40.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.71% to Rs 3598.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3279.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3598.123279.56 10 OPM %5.117.20 -PBDT18.2842.75 -57 PBT15.6840.61 -61 NP15.6840.61 -61
