Angel One consolidated net profit declines 60.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.85% to Rs 1140.53 croreNet profit of Angel One declined 60.90% to Rs 114.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 292.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 18.85% to Rs 1140.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1405.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1140.531405.45 -19 OPM %24.0833.47 -PBDT194.35419.45 -54 PBT164.44396.83 -59 NP114.47292.73 -61
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content