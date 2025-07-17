Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Angel One consolidated net profit declines 60.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 18.85% to Rs 1140.53 crore

Net profit of Angel One declined 60.90% to Rs 114.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 292.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 18.85% to Rs 1140.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1405.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1140.531405.45 -19 OPM %24.0833.47 -PBDT194.35419.45 -54 PBT164.44396.83 -59 NP114.47292.73 -61

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

