Angel One, Vodafone Idea, Bajaj Auto will be watched

Angel One: The company will raise up to Rs 2000 crore through preferential issue, QIP or other modes. The objective is to enhance financial flexibility, supporting business growth, and capitalizing on emerging opportunities in both current and expanding broking activities, as well as in the broader fintech sector.

Vodafone Idea: Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla on Thursday said that the group was committed to the cash-strapped Vodafone Idea. The company will consider fundraising at a board meeting on 27 February 2024.

Bajaj Auto: The company has made further investment of Rs. 45.75 crores in Yulu Bikes, India's largest shared electric two wheeler mobility company.

RVNL and Salasar Techno Engineering: The joint venture has emerged as the lowest bidder from Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company for construction of 132 KV & 220 KV Transmission Lines and associated Feeder Bays. The order cost is Rs 173.99 crore.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings: The company has received certification for one of its product i.e. hub wheel drive motor for electric two-wheelers under the PLI scheme.

Bank of Baroda: The lender raised Rs 2,500 crore via Tier II bonds at a 5.57% coupon.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC): The company has tied up with Swiggy for supply & delivery of pre-ordered meals through IRCTC e-catering portal as a Proof of Concept in the first phase at four Railway stations i.e. Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada & Visakhapatnam.

ION Exchange India: NCLT, Mumbai-approved scheme of amalgamation of Global Composites and Structurals and Ion Exchange Environment Management with Ion Exchange.

Morepen Laboratories: The board approved raising funds up to Rs 350 crore via QIPs.

IRB Infrastructure: The company approved raising up to $550 million via FX bonds.

Power Finance Corporation (PFC): The company will consider a fundraising proposal on 29 February 2024.

Oil India: The company signed an MoU with Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) for green hydrogen.

Bharat Forge: The company has invested Rs 133.58 crore in Bharat Forge Global Holding GmbH.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News