Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Timken India standalone net profit rises 8.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Timken India standalone net profit rises 8.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 3.21% to Rs 808.82 crore

Net profit of Timken India rose 8.21% to Rs 104.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 96.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.21% to Rs 808.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 783.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales808.82783.70 3 OPM %17.6017.98 -PBDT151.23151.73 0 PBT130.43129.83 0 NP104.2296.31 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

