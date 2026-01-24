DB (International) Stock Brokers consolidated net profit declines 13.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.76% to Rs 6.61 crore

Net profit of DB (International) Stock Brokers declined 13.59% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 27.76% to Rs 6.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.6.619.1527.2317.701.461.261.160.940.891.03

