Network People Services Technologies consolidated net profit declines 53.97% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 42.88% to Rs 33.62 croreNet profit of Network People Services Technologies declined 53.97% to Rs 7.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 42.88% to Rs 33.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 58.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales33.6258.86 -43 OPM %29.2435.29 -PBDT11.0922.16 -50 PBT9.6721.07 -54 NP7.1915.62 -54
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content