Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit rises 3.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.04% to Rs 588.38 croreNet profit of Fine Organic Industries rose 3.40% to Rs 117.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 113.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.04% to Rs 588.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 549.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales588.38549.69 7 OPM %20.8825.35 -PBDT162.17163.22 -1 PBT150.38151.41 -1 NP117.10113.25 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content