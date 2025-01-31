Business Standard

Anup Engg rallies after Q3 PAT climbs 56% YoY to Rs 31 crore in FY25

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

The Anup Engineering rose 1.70% to Rs 3,014.50 after the company's standalone net profit rallied 55.55% to Rs 31.36 crore on 33.07% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 170.87 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 34.24 crore in the Q3 FY25, up 29.64% year on year.

Total expenses rose 31.28% to Rs 137.31 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24. During the quarter, the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 54.58 crore (down 25.95% YoY) while employee benefits expense was at Rs 9.29 crore (up 37.22% YoY).

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit fell 7.13% to Rs 30.21 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 32.53 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations was at Rs 171.60 crore in the third quarter of FY25, down 11.15% QoQ.

 

Anup Engineering supplies process equipment to nearly all major projects in oil & gas, fertilizer, power, chemical & petrochemical sectors in India and worldwide.

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

