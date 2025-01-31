Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 11:54 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Astral gains as Q3 PAT jumps 5% YoY to Rs 126 crore in FY25

Astral gains as Q3 PAT jumps 5% YoY to Rs 126 crore in FY25

Image

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Astral added 2.91% to Rs 1,510.50 after its standalone net profit jumped 4.82% to Rs 125.90 crore on 2.22% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,270.5 in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit shed 0.61% to Rs 112.60 crore on a 1.95% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,397 in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax marginally rose to Rs 154.20 crore posted in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 153.90 crore posted in the same period last year.

During the quarter, the Earnings Before Depreciation, Interest, Taxes, and Amortization (EBDITA) was at Rs 231.20 crore, up 9.3% as against Rs 211.50 crore in Q3 FY24. EBDITA margin improved 16.5% in Q3 FY25 as against 15.4% in Q3 FY24.

 

The plumbing business reported revenue from operations of Rs 990.10 crore in Q3 FY25, down 0.80% YoY. The paints and adhesives business reported revenue from operation of Rs 406.90 crore in Q3 FY25, up 9.35% YoY.

Also Read

How to trade Silver ahead of Budget 2025? Check support, resistance levels

How to trade Silver ahead of Budget 2025? Check support, resistance levels

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Should you buy or sell Gold ahead of Budget 2025? Check rate, outlook

European Union, EU

5 years after Britain left EU, full impact of Brexit still emerging

Virat Kohli

Ranji Trophy 2025, Delhi vs Railways LIVE updates: Virat Kohli cleaned up by Harsh Sangwan

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Economic Survey 2025 LIVE Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to table report in Parliament after 12 pm

During the quarter, the bathware segment achieved gross sales of Rs. 27.90 crore, compared to Rs. 18.90 crore in the same period last year, resulting in a growth of 47.61%.

As of 31 December 2024, consolidated cash (including cash equivalents) and bank balances stood at 290.30 crore.

Astral is engaged in the manufacturing of CPVC pipes & fittings.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Consumer PAT remains flat YoY to Rs 279 crore in Q3 FY25

Tata Consumer PAT remains flat YoY to Rs 279 crore in Q3 FY25

Dollar index scales back above 108 mark; US PCE data in focus

Dollar index scales back above 108 mark; US PCE data in focus

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit declines 36.43% in the December 2024 quarter

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit declines 36.43% in the December 2024 quarter

Volumes jump at Jindal Steel & Power Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Jindal Steel & Power Ltd counter

Biocon records PAT of Rs 25 crore in Q3; EBITDA falls 47% YoY

Biocon records PAT of Rs 25 crore in Q3; EBITDA falls 47% YoY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon