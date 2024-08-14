Anuroop Packaging consolidated net profit declines 40.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.78% to Rs 3.19 croreNet profit of Anuroop Packaging declined 40.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 41.78% to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.192.25 42 OPM %24.1439.11 -PBDT0.710.79 -10 PBT0.430.63 -32 NP0.330.55 -40
