Shriram Properties consolidated net profit rises 4.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Shriram Properties rose 4.93% to Rs 17.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.04% to Rs 153.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 135.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.153.96135.00-2.1923.0829.9926.4927.3424.3717.4416.62