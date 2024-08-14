Vidli Restaurants consolidated net profit declines 74.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.48% to Rs 8.52 croreNet profit of Vidli Restaurants declined 74.14% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.48% to Rs 8.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales8.526.90 23 OPM %18.1915.65 -PBDT1.171.14 3 PBT0.230.84 -73 NP0.150.58 -74
