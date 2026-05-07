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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apcotex Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Apcotex Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

MIRC Electronics Ltd, Cyber Media (India) Ltd, We Win Ltd and Aeroflex Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 May 2026.

MIRC Electronics Ltd, Cyber Media (India) Ltd, We Win Ltd and Aeroflex Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 May 2026.

Apcotex Industries Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 511.35 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 39101 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2608 shares in the past one month.

 

MIRC Electronics Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 39.76. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cyber Media (India) Ltd surged 19.96% to Rs 19.41. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 55008 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10003 shares in the past one month.

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We Win Ltd exploded 15.90% to Rs 60. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2755 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4894 shares in the past one month.

Aeroflex Industries Ltd rose 14.78% to Rs 395.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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