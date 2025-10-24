Friday, October 24, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Colgate tanks as Q2 PAT slumps 17% YoY to Rs 328 cr

Colgate tanks as Q2 PAT slumps 17% YoY to Rs 328 cr

Image

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Colgate Palmolive (India) tanked 3.50% to Rs 2,208.90 after the company reported 17.09% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 327.51 crore on 6.33% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 1,507.24 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) dropped 16.62% to Rs 442.28 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 530.45 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Total expenses fell 6.21% to Rs 1,092.25 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 1,164.64 crore in Q2 FY25.

Prabha Narasimhan, managing director & CEO of Colgate-Palmolive (India), said, During the quarter, GST rates on our entire oral care portfolio were reduced from 18% to 5%. We welcome this move by the Government as a timely step to boost consumer confidence while recognising oral health as a growing national priority. We worked closely with all our customers to pass on the benefit of lower prices to consumers from the effective date.

 

While we continued to navigate a challenging operating environment, our second-quarter performance reflected temporary disruptions at distributors and retailers across channels following the GST rate revision. Our first-half results cycled a high base of double-digit net sales growth from the previous year, and we expect a gradual recovery in performance in the second half.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

US eyes land strikes next after Venezuela drug boat attacks, says Trump

FMCG companies, GST Revamp, GST gradually to be reduced

HUL, Colgate or Nestle? 2 of these 3 FMCG stocks can gain up to 15%: charts

Epack Prefab Technologies share price

Epack Prefab Technologies shares soar 8% to hit fresh high; here's why

Stock Market LIVE October 24

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty fall amid volatile start; HUL, Colgate drop 3%, Cipla 2%

bull run, market rally

PTC India Financial share skyrockets 15% on healthy Q2 results; details

Our margin profile remains resilient, supported by disciplined execution of our Funding The Growth program. Despite topline headwinds, we stay committed to our long-term strategic goals and continue to prioritise brand investments.

The premium portfolio maintained strong growth momentum, led by Colgate Visible White Purple, our advanced whitening toothpaste.

In Q2, we introduced Palmolives newest Moments body wash range, designed for distinct bathing experiences throughout the day. The collection includes three unique body washes infused with 100% natural extracts and patented fragrance technologies.

We also launched our latest campaign, CAVITY-PROOF, under the flagship Colgate Strong Teeth (CST) brand. The campaign reaffirms the brands core promise the confidence of mothers in Colgate Strong Teeths advanced Arginine + Calcium Boost technology, which provides 24-hour non-stop anti-cavity protection for children."

Meanwhile, the board declared a first interim dividend of Rs 24 per equity share of face value Rs 1 each for the financial year 2025-26. The total dividend pay-out will amount to Rs 652.8 crore and will be paid from 19 November 2025, to shareholders registered as of 3 November 2025.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) provides oral care products under the Colgate brand. It also provides personal care products under the 'Palmolive' brand name.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers nudge lower; breadth positive

Barometers nudge lower; breadth positive

Axis Finance standalone net profit rises 30.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Axis Finance standalone net profit rises 30.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Axis Securities standalone net profit declines 42.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Axis Securities standalone net profit declines 42.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Phoenix ARC Pvt standalone net profit declines 50.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Phoenix ARC Pvt standalone net profit declines 50.67% in the September 2025 quarter

PTC India Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 86.19% in the September 2025 quarter

PTC India Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 86.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon