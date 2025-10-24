Axis Finance standalone net profit rises 30.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.28% to Rs 1263.57 croreNet profit of Axis Finance rose 30.76% to Rs 228.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 174.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.28% to Rs 1263.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1033.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1263.571033.38 22 OPM %81.2281.87 -PBDT315.59242.67 30 PBT310.55237.15 31 NP228.76174.94 31
