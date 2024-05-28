APL Apollo Tubes Ltd drops for fifth straight session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1633.55, down 1.85% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 52.95% in last one year as compared to a 23.45% rally in NIFTY and a 64.87% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1633.55, down 1.85% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 22959.7. The Sensex is at 75470.31, up 0.11%.APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has gained around 4.97% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9866.4, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 101.7 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

