APM Industries standalone net profit rises 5200.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.82% to Rs 67.54 croreNet profit of APM Industries rose 5200.00% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 19.82% to Rs 67.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 84.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales67.5484.24 -20 OPM %4.262.98 -PBDT3.332.01 66 PBT1.450.06 2317 NP1.060.02 5200
