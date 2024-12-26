Business Standard

Archies partners with Al Hasnae Gifts to launch operations in UAE

Archies partners with Al Hasnae Gifts to launch operations in UAE

Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Archies has announced the expansion in GCC market through a strategic partnership with Al Hasnae Gifts. This collaboration signifies a pivotal moment for Archies as it launches operations in the UAE and plans further expansions into Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, establishing a robust presence across the Middle East.

Having recently commenced operations in the UAE, Archies' products are now widely available through leading omnichannel retail platforms, reaffirming its commitment to delivering premium gifting solutions tailored to the region. Partnering with Al Hasnae Gifts, a renowned name in the GCC gifting industry, has facilitated Archies' seamless integration into established retail networks, including Carrefour (MAF Retail), ADCOOP outlets in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, and Union Co-op locations across Dubai.

 

This expansion reflects Archies' vision to bring thoughtfully designed products to global customers, ensuring accessibility through physical and online retail channels. For Al Hasnae Gifts, the collaboration represents an opportunity to elevate the gifting experience for Middle Eastern consumers, emphasizing meaningful connections and memorable moments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

