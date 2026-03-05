Aries Agro jumps on inaugurating relocated manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh

Aries Agro gains 6.17% to Rs 348.55 after the company announced the inauguration of its relocated manufacturing facility in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh.

In an exchange filing, the company said the new unit, located at Village Chaktaliya Moodh in Tehsil Purwa, was inaugurated on 5 March 2026. The facility replaces the company's earlier manufacturing unit in Lucknow.

Aries Agro said the relocation does not involve any additional capacity expansion. The companys installed production capacity remains unchanged at 1,01,400 metric tonnes per annum, with current capacity utilisation at about 71.8%.

Commercial production from the relocated facility is expected to commence by the end of March 2026. The project involves an investment of approximately Rs 12 crore, which is being funded through internal accruals.

Aries Agro is engaged in the manufacturing of micronutrients and other customized nutritional products for plants and animals.

On a consolidated basis, Aries Agro's net profit rose 48.88% to Rs 17.24 crore while net sales rose 19.57% to Rs 200.94 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

