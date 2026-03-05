Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 01:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Congress names six candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

Congress names six candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Congress party has announced six candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, with two nominees from Telangana and one each from Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The candidates are Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vem Narender Reddy from Telangana, Phulo Devi Netam from Chhattisgarh, Karamvir Singh Boudh from Haryana, Anurag Sharma from Himachal Pradesh and M Christopher Tilak from Tamil Nadu. The list was approved by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and announced by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal.

Biennial elections to 37 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states are scheduled for 16 March 2026 as the terms of several members expire.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty trades above 24,600 level; realty shares rally

Nifty trades above 24,600 level; realty shares rally

Mastek secures 85m engineering contract with UK Home Office

Mastek secures 85m engineering contract with UK Home Office

Granules India rises after US arm gets EIR for packaging facility in Virginia

Granules India rises after US arm gets EIR for packaging facility in Virginia

NSE SME Yaap Digital rings the bell with a soft echo on Dalal Street

NSE SME Yaap Digital rings the bell with a soft echo on Dalal Street

Modern Threads (I) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Modern Threads (I) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Seafarers KilledMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayApple Watch Ultra 4MWC 2026CBSE Postponed Board ExamAP 10th Hall Ticket 2026Personal Finance