NSE SME Yaap Digital rings the bell with a soft echo on Dalal Street

Yaap Digital traded at Rs 133.35 on the NSE, a discount of 8.03% compared with the issue price of Rs 145.

The scrip was listed at Rs 127, a discount of 12.41% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 133.35 and a low of Rs 127. About 18.34 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Yaap Digital India's IPO was subscribed 2.87 times. The issue opened for bidding on 25 February 2026 and it will close on 27 February 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 138 to Rs 145 per equity share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 55,25,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding part payment of purchase consideration for the proposed acquisition of GoZoop Online (GoZoop), funding capital expenditure for establishment of an AI-led short-form content production hub (ACP Hub), funding its incremental working capital requirements and Funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Yaap Digital on 24 February 2026, raised Rs 22.80 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 15.73 lakh shares at Rs 145 per share to 4 anchor investors.

Yaap Digital is a digital content and marketing services agency that provides integrated solutions across design, discovery and distribution, supported by technology, data and creative storytelling. As of 18 February 2026, the company operates in India, the United Arab Emirates and Singapore under the YAAP brand and through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its offerings include brand and content design, influencer marketing and data-driven insights, as well as media amplification through paid media, programmatic platforms and integrated distribution strategies. As of 31 December 2025, Yaap Digital had a total workforce of 108 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 90.18 crore and net profit of Rs 9.20 crore for the period ended 31 December 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News