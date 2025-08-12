Arihant Academy standalone net profit rises 148.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 59.28% to Rs 17.25 croreNet profit of Arihant Academy rose 148.10% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 59.28% to Rs 17.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales17.2510.83 59 OPM %13.6810.25 -PBDT3.231.46 121 PBT2.511.05 139 NP1.960.79 148
