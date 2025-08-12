Tirupati Forge standalone net profit declines 45.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.15% to Rs 32.30 croreNet profit of Tirupati Forge declined 45.77% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.15% to Rs 32.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales32.3029.06 11 OPM %11.3916.10 -PBDT3.574.49 -20 PBT1.903.46 -45 NP1.412.60 -46
