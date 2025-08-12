Axita Cotton standalone net profit declines 54.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.14% to Rs 156.70 croreNet profit of Axita Cotton declined 54.52% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.14% to Rs 156.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 154.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales156.70154.93 1 OPM %-0.113.68 -PBDT2.125.29 -60 PBT1.964.96 -60 NP1.613.54 -55
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content