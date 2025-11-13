Arihant Superstructures consolidated net profit declines 37.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.70% to Rs 122.65 croreNet profit of Arihant Superstructures declined 37.63% to Rs 9.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.70% to Rs 122.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 111.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales122.65111.80 10 OPM %24.4225.85 -PBDT14.0920.70 -32 PBT13.3720.13 -34 NP9.9615.97 -38
