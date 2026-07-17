Friday, July 17, 2026 | 07:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ARSS Infrastructure Projects bags work order of Rs 52.65 cr

ARSS Infrastructure Projects bags work order of Rs 52.65 cr

Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

from East Coast Railway

ARSS Infrastructure Projects has received a work order of Rs 52.65 crore for construction of Road Over Bridge with 1 x 60.0 m Camel Back Type Truss Girder + 1 x 24 m composite girder for Railway portion in lieu of LC CP-55, and proposed span of 8x 25.04 m RCC girder on PPL Gate side and 7 x25.04 m RCC girder on PPL Plant side for approach portion at Railway Km 491/17-19 between Paradeep and Paradeep Port End stations on the Cuttack-Paradeep line under Khurda Road Division from East Coast Railway.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

JSW Steel's PAT more than doubles to Rs 4,696 crore in Q1 FY27

JSW Steel's PAT more than doubles to Rs 4,696 crore in Q1 FY27

OM Infra emerges as L1 bidder for Rs 482 crore Rajasthan irrigation project

OM Infra emerges as L1 bidder for Rs 482 crore Rajasthan irrigation project

Tata Technologies standalone net profit declines 10.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Tata Technologies standalone net profit declines 10.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Duke Offshore reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Duke Offshore reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Roselabs Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Roselabs Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBHEL Share Price TodayCaliber Mining IPOJio Financial Share PriceDHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026Q1 Results TodaySBI Funds Management IPO Allotment Upcoming Q1 ResultsNational Honour Amendment Bill