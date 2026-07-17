ARSS Infrastructure Projects bags work order of Rs 52.65 cr
from East Coast RailwayARSS Infrastructure Projects has received a work order of Rs 52.65 crore for construction of Road Over Bridge with 1 x 60.0 m Camel Back Type Truss Girder + 1 x 24 m composite girder for Railway portion in lieu of LC CP-55, and proposed span of 8x 25.04 m RCC girder on PPL Gate side and 7 x25.04 m RCC girder on PPL Plant side for approach portion at Railway Km 491/17-19 between Paradeep and Paradeep Port End stations on the Cuttack-Paradeep line under Khurda Road Division from East Coast Railway.
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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 7:31 PM IST