ARSS Infrastructure Projects bags work order of Rs 52.65 cr

from East Coast Railway

ARSS Infrastructure Projects has received a work order of Rs 52.65 crore for construction of Road Over Bridge with 1 x 60.0 m Camel Back Type Truss Girder + 1 x 24 m composite girder for Railway portion in lieu of LC CP-55, and proposed span of 8x 25.04 m RCC girder on PPL Gate side and 7 x25.04 m RCC girder on PPL Plant side for approach portion at Railway Km 491/17-19 between Paradeep and Paradeep Port End stations on the Cuttack-Paradeep line under Khurda Road Division from East Coast Railway.