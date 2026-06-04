Artificial Electronics appoints Girija Sankar Tripathy as new CFO

Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material has appointed Girija Sankar Tripathy as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from 3 June 2026.

Tripathy is a finance professional with over 15 years of experience in budgeting, financial planning, corporate reporting, management information systems (MIS), and financial control across large-scale manufacturing organisations. He also possesses expertise in cost management and product costing, helping businesses improve operational efficiency and profitability.

Throughout his career, he has successfully led project management initiatives, strengthened internal control frameworks, and driven process improvement programmes to enhance financial governance, analytical capabilities, and decision-making effectiveness.

He is recognised for his ability to collaborate closely with senior management and business leaders, providing actionable financial insights, optimising reporting processes, and aligning financial strategies with organisational objectives to support sustainable growth and value creation.

Separately, the company announced the resignation of Muthusamy Palanisamy from the position of Chief Financial Officer, effective 3 June 2026.

According to the company, the resignation is part of a broader restructuring and reorganisation of management functions at the group level, following decisions taken by the board of directors.

Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material is engaged in the business of developing & providing software consultancy services.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 11.92 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 0.53 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations surged to Rs 46.01 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 4.11 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

The counter shed 0.26% to end at Rs 114.75 on the BSE.

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