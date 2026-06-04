Thursday, June 04, 2026 | 05:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Artificial Electronics appoints Girija Sankar Tripathy as new CFO

Artificial Electronics appoints Girija Sankar Tripathy as new CFO

Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material has appointed Girija Sankar Tripathy as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from 3 June 2026.

Tripathy is a finance professional with over 15 years of experience in budgeting, financial planning, corporate reporting, management information systems (MIS), and financial control across large-scale manufacturing organisations. He also possesses expertise in cost management and product costing, helping businesses improve operational efficiency and profitability.

Throughout his career, he has successfully led project management initiatives, strengthened internal control frameworks, and driven process improvement programmes to enhance financial governance, analytical capabilities, and decision-making effectiveness.

He is recognised for his ability to collaborate closely with senior management and business leaders, providing actionable financial insights, optimising reporting processes, and aligning financial strategies with organisational objectives to support sustainable growth and value creation.

 

Separately, the company announced the resignation of Muthusamy Palanisamy from the position of Chief Financial Officer, effective 3 June 2026.

According to the company, the resignation is part of a broader restructuring and reorganisation of management functions at the group level, following decisions taken by the board of directors.

Also Read

West Asia, Iran-US tensions

Memes at war

ethiopia war

Conflict zone: Ethiopia

DPSUs, arms export, defence news

DPSUs post profits; R&D and exports remain weak

The technical breakout in the BSE Defence Index led to a broad-based buying. Photo: Shutterstock

Market radar: April 22, 2026 to May 22, 2026

Mini-submarines, shipping routes, Strait of Hormuz,

Silent sentinels

Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material is engaged in the business of developing & providing software consultancy services.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 11.92 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 0.53 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations surged to Rs 46.01 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 4.11 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

The counter shed 0.26% to end at Rs 114.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR settles lower as prolonged West Asia crisis poses a major risk for India; RBI eyed

INR settles lower as prolonged West Asia crisis poses a major risk for India; RBI eyed

Atvo Enterprises standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Atvo Enterprises standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Nifty holds 23,400 amid RBI policy caution; broader market ends firm

Nifty holds 23,400 amid RBI policy caution; broader market ends firm

Benchmarks end near flatline; broader market outperforms

Benchmarks end near flatline; broader market outperforms

Vibhor Steel Tubes board approves incorporation of subsidiary in Haryana

Vibhor Steel Tubes board approves incorporation of subsidiary in Haryana

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCMR Green Technology IPOGold-Silver Price TodayVodafone Idea Share TargetDelhi yellow AlertJumped Deposit ScamTechnology NewsPersonal Finance