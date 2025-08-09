DCW standalone net profit rises 69.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.81% to Rs 475.50 croreNet profit of DCW rose 69.24% to Rs 11.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.81% to Rs 475.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 499.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales475.50499.52 -5 OPM %11.309.04 -PBDT42.6934.70 23 PBT17.6710.15 74 NP11.396.73 69
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content