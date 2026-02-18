Artson gains after bagging purchase order from Tata Projects

Artson added 1.42% to Rs 138.85 after the company said it has received an enhanced purchase order from Tata Projects (TPL).

In a regulatory filing, Artson said the order pertains to the supply of finished structures and is domestic in nature. The contract is an item-rate order and is to be executed over a period of four months.

The original purchase order, executed on November 24, 2025, has been amended on 17 February 2026, with the value enhanced by Rs 4.62 crore. With this revision, the total order value stands at Rs 11.09 crore, including taxes.

The company clarified that TPL, being its promoter/holding company, has an interest in the transaction. The order qualifies as a related party transaction (RPT) and has been undertaken in the ordinary course of business at arms length pricing.

Artson is operating in one segment viz. Supply of equipments, steel structure and site services for mechanical works.

The company reported standalone net loss of Rs 12.22 crore in Q3 FY26 as against net profit of Rs 6.38 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 79.4% year on year to Rs 31.96 crore in Q3 FY26.

