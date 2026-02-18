Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 11:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Blue Cloud Softech jumps on Unified License (VNO) approval

Blue Cloud Softech jumps on Unified License (VNO) approval

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 11:24 AM IST

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions rose 3.44% to Rs 23.75 after the company announced that it has received a Letter of Intent from the Department of Telecommunications.

The LoI relates to a Unified License (Virtual Network Operator) ISP Category "A" authorisation for National Area Service.

The authorisation, subject to completion of regulatory formalities including payment of entry fee, submission of bank guarantees and execution of the licence agreement, will enable the company to provide internet services across India.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions said the licence will support its strategy to build an integrated digital infrastructure platform combining AI-native data centres, sovereign cloud services and secure connectivity. The company plans to integrate nationwide enterprise connectivity with its data centre and cloud infrastructure to offer end-to-end digital solutions to businesses and government institutions.

 

The company also outlined plans to accelerate deployment of AI-powered hyperscale, edge and micro data centres, including expansion into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. It aims to develop a connectivity-led data centre ecosystem integrating ISP backbone, cloud infrastructure and AI compute capabilities.

In addition, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions intends to deploy 5G Fixed Wireless Access infrastructure, enable Private Mobile Networks and expand managed surveillance services through its proprietary platform, as part of building a scalable national digital infrastructure platform.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions operates in AI-driven enterprise solutions, cybersecurity, secure connectivity and digital infrastructure services across domestic and international markets.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions surged 97.66% to Rs 18.58 crore while net sales rose 80.90% to Rs 265.41 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 11:23 AM IST

