India Glycols consolidated net profit rises 21.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.41% to Rs 1040.46 croreNet profit of India Glycols rose 21.32% to Rs 73.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 60.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.41% to Rs 1040.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 968.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1040.46968.64 7 OPM %14.3812.96 -PBDT124.98103.22 21 PBT90.5375.65 20 NP73.2560.38 21
