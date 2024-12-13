Ashok Leyland announces hike in prices

Business Standard
Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

With effect from January 2025

Ashok Leyland announced a price increase of up to 3% on its entire range of Commercial Vehicles, effective January 2025.

The extent of price increase will vary depending on model and variant, however all products across the range will be affected. Inflation and higher commodity prices have necessitated this price increase. This move will help mitigate a part of the input cost impact.

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 3:09 PM IST

