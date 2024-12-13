Ashok Leyland announces hike in prices

With effect from January 2025
Ashok Leyland announced a price increase of up to 3% on its entire range of Commercial Vehicles, effective January 2025.
The extent of price increase will vary depending on model and variant, however all products across the range will be affected. Inflation and higher commodity prices have necessitated this price increase. This move will help mitigate a part of the input cost impact.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content