Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 04:16 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashok Leyland records 8% YoY growth in Jan'25 commercial vehicle sales

Ashok Leyland records 8% YoY growth in Jan'25 commercial vehicle sales

Image

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Ashok Leyland has reported 8% rise in total commercial vehicle sales to 17,213 units in January 2025 from 15,939 units sold in January 2024.

The companys total domestic sales added up to 15,327 units, up 3% YoY.

While domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales rose by 4% to 9,864 units, light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales stayed flat at 5463 units in January 2025 as compared with January 2024.

Ashok Leyland is engaged in the manufacture and sale of a wide range of commercial vehicles. The company also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings, and castings.

The companys consolidated net profit jump 34.14% to Rs 705.64 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 526.01 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 2.35% to Rs 11,147.58 crore posted in the second quarter of FY25 as against Rs 11,416.66 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

 

The scrip tumbled 5.05% to currently trade at Rs 205.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty ends below 23,500 post Budget announcement; VIX dives over 13%

Nifty ends below 23,500 post Budget announcement; VIX dives over 13%

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day following Union Budget 2025 presentation

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day following Union Budget 2025 presentation

Maruti Suzuki rallies as total sales jump 6% YoY in Jan'24

Maruti Suzuki rallies as total sales jump 6% YoY in Jan'24

Vinati Organics gains as Q3 PAT jumps 22% QoQ

Vinati Organics gains as Q3 PAT jumps 22% QoQ

Vishal Mega Mart surges after Q3 PAT climbs 28% YoY to Rs 263 cr

Vishal Mega Mart surges after Q3 PAT climbs 28% YoY to Rs 263 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVENew Tax RegimeGold-Silver Price todayTax Relief to homeownersCheaper and Costlier in Budget 2025Budget 2025IndusInd Bank Q3 ResultsTDS on Rent
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon