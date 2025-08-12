Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 01:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashoka Buildcon Q1 PAT slides 25% YoY to Rs 31 cr

Ashoka Buildcon Q1 PAT slides 25% YoY to Rs 31 cr

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Ashoka Buildcon's standalone net profit declined 25% to Rs 30.62 crore on a 30.2% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 1,310.64 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 43.33 crore in Q1 FY26, down 23.4% from the Rs 56.53 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses fell 29.74% YoY to Rs 1,295.83 crore in Q1 FY26. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 464.51 crore (down 47.54% YoY), while employee benefit expenses were at Rs 56.90 crore (down 10.07% YoY), and finance cost stood at Rs 23.36 crore (up 4.42% YoY).

 

EBITDA rose 4% to Rs 150.7 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 145 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year. EBITDA margin added to 11.3% in Q1 FY26, compared with 7.6% in Q1 FY25.

The companys order book stood at Rs 15,886 crore as of 30 June 2025.

Road EPC and Power T&D projects account for 49.2% and 31.4% of the total order book, respectively. Road HAM, railways, and EPC-building projects contribute 11.6%, 4.9%, and 2.9%, respectively.

The companys standalone debt stands at Rs 1,652 crore, which is composed of Rs 95 crore in equipment loans and Rs 1,257 crore in working capital loans.

The BOT (build-operate-transfer) division reported a toll collection of Rs 362 crore in Q1 FY26, marking a 13% year-on-year (YoY) growth.

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in the construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support and operation of toll roads.

Shares of Ashoka Buildcon rose 0.71% to Rs 185.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Nifty trades above 24,600 level; metal shares in demand

Euro under stress as markets eye tepid German industrial output

W S Industries (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Stallion India jumps on inking MoU with Rajasthan Gov for refrigerant gas facility

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations wins order from Indian Army

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

