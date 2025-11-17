CP Capital consolidated net profit rises 20.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.20% to Rs 14.85 croreNet profit of CP Capital rose 20.52% to Rs 10.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.20% to Rs 14.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales14.8514.53 2 OPM %85.4580.73 -PBDT14.0013.09 7 PBT13.3212.38 8 NP10.168.43 21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content