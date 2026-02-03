Godrej Agrovet consolidated net profit rises 2.99% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.99% to Rs 2713.26 crore

Net profit of Godrej Agrovet rose 2.99% to Rs 114.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 111.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.99% to Rs 2713.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2444.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2713.262444.648.909.00232.80207.96176.91151.25114.82111.49

