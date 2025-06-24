Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Asian shares rally, Chinese benchmark surges 1.15%

Asian shares rally, Chinese benchmark surges 1.15%

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Asian stocks rallied on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said a ceasefire agreed between Israel and Iran is now in effect.

"On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both countries, Israel and Iran, on having the stamina, courage, and intelligence to end what should be called 'THE 12-DAY WAR,'" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The dollar weakened on improved risk sentiment and gold tumbled over 1 percent to hover at $3,320 per ounce while oil slumped to reach their lowest in two weeks as easing geopolitical tensions lowered risk premiums.

 

China's Shanghai Composite index surged 1.15 percent to 3,420.57 on easing Middle East tensions. Huanlejia Food Group shares advanced 3.4 percent after the manufacturer of canned food and fruit beverages said it would invest USD21 million to build a coconut processing plant in Indonesia.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Japanese shares rise sharply

Sensex ends 158 pts higher, Nifty settles above 25,000; VIX slides 2.88%

HCL Technologies collaborates with AMD

Infosys announces strategic collaboration with Zoetis

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

