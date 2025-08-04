Tourism Finance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 20.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.09% to Rs 63.71 croreNet profit of Tourism Finance Corporation of India rose 20.31% to Rs 30.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.09% to Rs 63.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 61.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales63.7161.80 3 OPM %90.6390.73 -PBDT38.3032.19 19 PBT38.1631.90 20 NP30.5625.40 20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content