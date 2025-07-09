Atishay standalone net profit rises 52.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.15% to Rs 12.20 croreNet profit of Atishay rose 52.78% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.15% to Rs 12.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales12.2010.07 21 OPM %16.4816.48 -PBDT2.762.08 33 PBT2.291.61 42 NP1.651.08 53
