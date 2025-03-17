Monday, March 17, 2025 | 03:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atmastco inks agreement with Hindustan Zinc for Rs 128 crore project

Atmastco inks agreement with Hindustan Zinc for Rs 128 crore project

Image

Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Atmastco announced that it has entered into a contractual agreement with Hindustan Zinc for the execution of an engineering project worth Rs 128 crore at the Dariba Smelting Complex in Rajsamand, Rajasthan.

Shares of Hindustan Zinc added 1.66% to Rs 437.15 on the BSE.

Atmastco is engaged in the trading of steel goods/items, industrial goods, etc., and later commenced its commercial activities in the engineering and erection business.

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company, is an integrated producer of zinc, lead, and silver. As of March 2024, Vedanta held a 64.92% stake in the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Firstsource Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Firstsource Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ramco Systems to implement its next-gen Aviation Software at Indamer Technics

Ramco Systems to implement its next-gen Aviation Software at Indamer Technics

Shriram Finance raises over USD 206 million through external commercial borrowings

Shriram Finance raises over USD 206 million through external commercial borrowings

Royal Orchid jumps on Goa expansion

Royal Orchid jumps on Goa expansion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Travel Ban Countries ListParliament Budget Session LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Weather Forecast TodayAmit Shah West Bengal VisitStarlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon