Atul consolidated net profit rises 14.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.80% to Rs 1478.00 croreNet profit of Atul rose 14.20% to Rs 127.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 111.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.80% to Rs 1478.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1322.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1478.001322.05 12 OPM %15.9316.89 -PBDT259.07234.17 11 PBT177.03157.59 12 NP127.77111.88 14
