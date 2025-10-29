Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 01:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd soars 1.15%

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd soars 1.15%

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1112, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.86% in last one year as compared to a 7.15% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.31% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1112, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 26080.4. The Sensex is at 85005.24, up 0.45%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has risen around 2.59% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22250.9, up 0.87% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1121.2, up 1.33% on the day. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is down 20.86% in last one year as compared to a 7.15% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.31% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 32.59 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

