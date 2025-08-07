Orient Ceratech consolidated net profit rises 47.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.37% to Rs 98.45 croreNet profit of Orient Ceratech rose 47.77% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.37% to Rs 98.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 98.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales98.4598.09 0 OPM %9.468.48 -PBDT9.117.49 22 PBT5.483.89 41 NP4.302.91 48
